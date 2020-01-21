{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Hugh Exon, 76, of Moscow, formerly from Twin Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Yates Funeral Homes and Crematory in Coeur d’Alene.

Thomas Eugene Mattice, 75, of Wendell, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Verna B. Stevens, 91, formerly of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her son’s home in Bend, Oregon, of natural causes. Services pending under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise.

