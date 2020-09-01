Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bertha B. Severe, 82, of Gooding, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service, Gooding Chapel.

Jose Nunes, 70, of Wendell, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service, Wendell Chapel.

Kathleen Johnson Davidson, 75, of Eden, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Terry Hoffman, 70, of Kimberly, passed away quietly at his home surrounded by her loving family at his side on Tuesday, August 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Katherine E. Back, 53, of Burley, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.