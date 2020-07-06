Death Notices
Audrey Ellen Sisson, 91, of Buhl, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at a Buhl care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Mary Drown, 77, of Buhl, Idaho passed away quietly at her home surrounded by family and friends on July 5th, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Marie Antone Garner, a 96-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her devoted family. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Luke Rivers Unruh, 15 months, of Buhl passed away on Sunday July 5, 2020 at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-6pm on Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Valley View Church in Filer. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

