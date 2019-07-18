Danny LaMar Blauer, 64, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Burley. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jerry “Chris” M. Christensen, 85, a resident of Meridian and formerly of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home in Meridian. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Craig M Munoz, 55, of Rupert passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral Services are under the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Sharon Kerner, 75, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Richard Dwight Thompson, 68, of Jerome passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Richard’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Kevan Lyn Pedrow, 50, of Filer passed away at South West Medical Center in Dallas, TX on July 18, 2019 with family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls
