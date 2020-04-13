Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert J.Brown, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home

Inez L. Thomason, 80 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday April 11, 2020 at the Canyons Retirement Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Nelson Pyle, 75, of Kimberly passed away April 11, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Gordon J. Retterath, 89, of Twin Falls passed away April 10, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.

William "Bill" Charles Borneman, 62, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Jim A. Wheeler, 90, of Castleford, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.