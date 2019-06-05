{{featured_button_text}}

Etta Ann Wright, 86, of Burley passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Diamond Peak Rest Home. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

John Paul Johnson, 82, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Annie Sliman, 95, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

