Death Notices

Sharon Crossman, an 80-year-old resident of Murtaugh, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh. A viewing will be from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Bishop Rod Jones. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jeffery Lee Pierce, 48, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, July 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
James “Jim” Sullivan, an 88-year-old resident of Hagerman and formerly of Paul and Pocatello, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.