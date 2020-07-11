Death Notices
0 entries
Death Notices

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sharon Crossman, an 80-year-old resident of Murtaugh, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 23709 Hwy. 30, in Murtaugh. A viewing will be from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Bishop Rod Jones. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jeffery Lee Pierce, 48, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, July 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James “Jim” Sullivan, an 88-year-old resident of Hagerman and formerly of Paul and Pocatello, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News