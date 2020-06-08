Death Notices

David John Hamilton, 67 of Twin Falls, passed away June 6, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
James Robert Norman Shell, 36, of Buhl passed away June 4, 2020. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Dolly G. Peterson, 80, of Twin Falls passed away June 8, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Roy L. Toledo, 27, of Jerome passed away June 6, 2020. Services are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Farrell Eugene Kerbs, an 84-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
