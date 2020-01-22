Anne M. Havard, 60, of King Hill, passed away at a Boise care center on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home. www.rostfuneral.com
Ray Lou Eastwood, 86, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Marilynn R. Jansen, 74, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Loren Roger Walker, 78, of Rupert, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2010 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Memorial services will be held at a later time Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jody Rae Long, 55, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Frances McPherson, 98, of Pocatello, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Grace Davis, 86, of Burley, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
