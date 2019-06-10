{{featured_button_text}}

Elmer L. Lowry, 84, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at a local care facility. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.

Lloyd E. Oler, 66, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Chester K. Hillman, 84, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Richard A. Meyers, 70, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on June 10th, 2019 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Maryann Steiner, 60, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and services will be announced at a later date.

Frederick LaMar Hagar (LaMar), 83, our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away from complications related to pneumonia at Portneuf Regional Medical Center on June 7, 2019 after a short battle with the illness. LaMar requested no funeral services be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter or to Blackfoot High School. There will be a celebration of life on August 23, 2019 at the Blackfoot Elk’s Club from 6:00-9:00 pm.

Tags

Load comments