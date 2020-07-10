Death Notices

Sandra Carr Kiser, 74, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020 in Mesa. Services are pending in Mesa, AZ.
Venna Mae Clifford, 83, of Shoshone passed away July 10, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Steven Platt, 38, of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Services are under the Direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences
Richard Boyd Green, 77, of Filer passed Wednesday July 8, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Christopher D. Cannady, 55, of Caldwell died July 4, 2020 in Caldwell at his home, of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell 208-459-0833.
