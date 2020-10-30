Death Notices

Betty Rae Pastoor, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away October 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com
Ernesto Perez, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away October 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lillian Ruth Watkins, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away October 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Jessie Marie McKean Rubio, 40, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, of injuries in an auto accident near Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.