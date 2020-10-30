Death Notices

 Skip to main content
Betty Rae Pastoor, 98, of Twin Falls, passed away October 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Condolences can be left at whitereynoldschapel.com

Ernesto Perez, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away October 28, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Lillian Ruth Watkins, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away October 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Jessie Marie McKean Rubio, 40, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, of injuries in an auto accident near Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

