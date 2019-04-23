Roy Cartwright, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 16 2019 Twin Falls Care. No services will be held. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Shanlon M. Lindberg, 49, of Helena, Montana, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Wanda Alsup, 75, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services to be announced at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Larry Stone, 68, of Buhl, Idaho passed away March 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Yvonne Marie Good, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on April 21, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Patricia “Patty” Mickelson, age 72, of Wendell, passed away on April 23, 2019 at a care center in Wendell. Arrangements are under the direction of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.
Joaquin Luis Gonzales, 37, of Twin Falls, passed away April 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park” and Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia, California.
George Lewis Swarner, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away April 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
