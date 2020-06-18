Death Notices

Della Mae Johnson, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Joel Andrew Tibbets, 50, of Burley, died Monday, June 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held for Joel at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Budget Truck in Heyburn, Idaho. We’d like to thank Jeff Rasmussen and Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made at the gofundme.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.