Death Notices

Della Mae Johnson , 93, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.

Joel Andrew Tibbets, 50, of Burley, died Monday, June 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held for Joel at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Budget Truck in Heyburn, Idaho. We’d like to thank Jeff Rasmussen and Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home for the arrangements. Memorial donations can be made at the gofundme.com.