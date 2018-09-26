Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Earl K. Meier, 93, of Buhl, passed away Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl.

Rhonda Laray Crist, 66, of Meridian, died Saturday, September 22, 2018 in a Nampa hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

Violet Kathleen Dick, 77, of Kuna, died September 24, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

