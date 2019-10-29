{{featured_button_text}}

Karolyn “Kay” Hepworth, 82, a resident of Chubbuck, Idaho and formerly of Turlock, California and Shoshone, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Warren H. Cawelti, Jr., 77, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Lela Dutt, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

