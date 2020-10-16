Death Notices

Randy Dale Jones, 66, of Rupert, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kenneth C. Greene Sr., 81, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Robert F. Clerico, 75, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Stephen Benson Goodwin, 90, formerly of Boise, passed away October 14, 2020, at Spring Creek Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
LaVaughn Craythorn, 78, of Burley, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Paul “Pepper” Arthur Werner, 63, of Hazelton, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
