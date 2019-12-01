Ruben C. Baldwin, 55, a resident of West Magic, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 near West Magic. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Sharon Sharp, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away December 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Vera L. Carrel, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away December 1, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
George LeRoy McLaws, a 60-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
