Jerry E. DeNaughel, 63, of Heyburn, died Saturday, August 18, 2018, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Sally S. Romeo, 89, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at her home on Friday, August 17, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 North 18th East, in Mountain Home.
Edith Maxine Homer, 87, of Minidoka, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Valley Vista Assisted Living. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
Oscar Jackson “Jack” Streeter, 92, passed away at his home August 10, 2018. Arrangements are under the care or Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.
Marlo Henspeter,100, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018. A private family service will take place in Arizona. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Boyd G. Satterwhite, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.