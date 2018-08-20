Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Jerry E. DeNaughel, 63, of Heyburn, died Saturday, August 18, 2018, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Sally S. Romeo, 89, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at her home on Friday, August 17, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 North 18th East, in Mountain Home.

Edith Maxine Homer, 87, of Minidoka, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Valley Vista Assisted Living. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

Oscar Jackson “Jack” Streeter, 92, passed away at his home August 10, 2018. Arrangements are under the care or Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.

Marlo Henspeter,100, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018. A private family service will take place in Arizona. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Boyd G. Satterwhite, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

