Brent Allen Gunter, 58, of Hagerman passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his home in Hagerman. At the families request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
James “Jim” R. Worstell, 65, of Twin Falls passed away October 1, 2018 at a local Boise hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Clifford Stone, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on October 03, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Georgia L Holm, 74, of Burley, Idaho passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Cassia Regional Medical Center Burley ID. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Terryl Ray Naley, 67, of West Wendover, Nevada, formerly from Twin Falls, passed away September 23, 2018. Arrangements under the care of Burns Funeral Home, Elko, Nevada.
Kyle McBride, 75 of Twin Falls passed away Tuesday, October 2 at the University of Utah Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
