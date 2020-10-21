Death Notices

Darlene Moser passed away October 15 at Portneuf Medical Center Pocatello. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Paul Pine Chapel, Paul. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Jose M Hernandez, 33, of Paul, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Cassia Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. A Rosary for family and friends was held Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary Rupert.
Larry L. Walker, 85, of Wendell, passed away October 18, 2020, at Magic Manor in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Calvin Earl Peterson, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away October 19, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Patricia Ann Botkin, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away October 12, 2020, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Jose Hernandez, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home October 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Betty Jo Olson, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Wanda (Lee) Leora Nelson, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away October 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Those wishing to share memories and condolences to the family may do so on Wanda’s memorial webpage at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Armando Diaz Duran, 70, of Burley, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Martha Elena Garcia, 57, of Gooding, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
