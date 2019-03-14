Try 3 months for $3

Leonette Rice, 76, passed away March 13, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Kelly Janine Eckart, 51, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Eddie Eugene Resz, 79, of Buhl, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Sindy Tolman Black, 63, of Jerome died March 13, 2019 at her home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

