Death Notices

Timothy R. Brown, 68, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at home. At his request, no services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Charles Lynn Keen, formerly from Burley, passed away January 29, 2020 in Porterville, CA. To send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
