Death Notices

Todd C. Hansen, 15, of Twin Falls, Idaho, Passed away October 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
John Gallian, 79, of Twin Falls passed away on Friday October 9, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lillian G. Jacobsen, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Betty Joyce Zamecki, 69, of Buhl passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Curt Darrow, 75, of Castleford, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
