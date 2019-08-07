Ernest “Ernie” Crowley, 82, of Buhl, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Patsie Libert, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Phillip Donald Hanks, a 95-year-old Burley resident, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Michael George Toms, 73, of Paul passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A visitation will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert with memorial service to follow. Urn placement will be in the Paul Cemetery following the services. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Michael Reed Catmull, 67, of Paul passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the Paul Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at the Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Darryll Lynn Brass, 79, of Shoshone, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
