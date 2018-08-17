Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Dorothy E. Borneman, 92, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Donald William Fink, 76, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at his home Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, located at 500 N. 18th E, in Mountain Home.

Mildred Jane Whitesides, 89,of Heyburn, died Thursday, August 16, 2018, at her home. Arrangement are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

