Rodney J. Mills, 69, of Jerome, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls. Please leave your condolences at Reynoldschapel.com

Kimberly Sue Holt, 49, of Carey, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Ada County due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls.

Crystal Ann Alarcon, 48, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Ada County due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Jerold "Pete" Jones, 70, of Filer, died, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home. A celebration of life open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls.

