Death Notices

Eddy Allen McGraw, 63, passed away Sunday, April 12 in Declo. As per Ed’s wishes, there will be no formal service. We will hold a small gathering with family and friends in the near future. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary

Marlene Harris, 83, of Buhl, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

McKenzie E. Schroeder, 78, of Twin Falls, was called into eternity on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

