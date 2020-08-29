Death Notices

Joan Dolores Creamer, an 89-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Floyd L. Carpenter, 84, of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Creekside Residential Care Center in Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Judith Matthews, 69, of Filer, passed away August 26, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Barry Christopher Tanner, a 42-year-old former resident of Paul, died from injuries received in a trucking accident on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Shirley Ann Orthman, an 82-year-old Rupert resident, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, at the Albion City Cemetery, in Albion.
Calvin Montgomery “Cal” Calico, an 89-year-old resident of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen Funeral Home and condolences can be sent to the family through www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com
Ethel F. Jacobia, 102, of Twin Falls and formerly of New York passed away August 27, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Wilma Lancaster, 86, of Twin Falls passed away quietly at Bridgeview Estates on August 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home
