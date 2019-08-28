Valerie Roth, 54,of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Thomas E. Smith, 79, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Richard Lee Glaesemann, a 64-year-old resident of Burley, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
