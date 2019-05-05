{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Engleman, 76, of Twin Falls, died, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Erika Mumm, 82, of Kimberly died, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at home Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Lucille Sperle, 102, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on May 4, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

