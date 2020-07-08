Death Notices
Death Notices

Death Notices

Manuel M. Silva, 88, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lila Mae Crandall, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away July 6, 2020 in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

