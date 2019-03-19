Joseph W. "Joe" Graham, 78, of Twin Falls, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Trina A. Fisk, 22 year old Burley resident, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Katherine "Kathy" Williams, 63, Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at her residence on Monday, March 18, 2019. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Grant Stuart Jr., 65, Buhl, Idaho passed away at a local hospital on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
