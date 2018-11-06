Ronald G Wheat, 69, of Twin Falls passed away October 31, 2018 at his home. No Local services will be held. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Tiffany Clark, 47, of Murtaugh, Idaho passed away November 4th, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Damein Israel Robles, a 13-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Twila Babbitt, a 102-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at her home. Funeral Services are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Anthony “Tony” Emil Britt, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
George A. Watkins, 95, formerly of the Twin Falls area, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018, at a Boise-area care facility of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Chester C. Stahn, 90, of Jerome, passed away Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
