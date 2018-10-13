Try 1 month for 99¢

Ellen Jeanne Sund, 93, of Twin Falls, died October 12, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Eddie Svoboda, 90, of Jerome, died October 12, 2018 at his home. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Ann Viola Hedden, 93, of Kimberly, passed away on October 12, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jesus B. Silonis 73, of Gooding, died Saturday, October 13, 2018 at his home. Cremation is under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Anna Marie Curl, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday October 13, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

