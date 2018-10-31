Wayne Keith Wert, 93, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018. Funeral services are under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Albert Melvin Bradley, 62, of Idaho Falls passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Services are under the Direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
Leonard Wilson, 96, of Rupert passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Bev Hall, 79, of Jerome passed away October 31, 2018. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
William C. “Bill” Thomas, 74, of Jerome, passed away October 24, 2108 at his home. A private military service was held by his family. Services were under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
