Kay Marie Wright, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away September 12, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Roy Couch, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away September 12, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Forrest Stokesberry, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on September 13, 2018 with loving family by his side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Melanie l. Straubhaar, 41, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on September 13, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Doris Rockwell, 92, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on September 14, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
