Death Notices (copy)

Dorothy Ehlers, 99 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, October 31,2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories or condolences as well as to find additional information, may do so on Dorothy’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalley.funeral home.com.
Mel Magnelli, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Arthur "Art" Chandler, 91, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Ronald W. Swier, 80, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
Richard D. Osman, 77, of Buhl passed away suddenly at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on October 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Viki L. LeFevre, 55, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away October 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Darrell Marlin Roskelley, a 73-year-old Burley resident, passed away at his home Sunday, November 1, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Billie Jeanne Joy, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away November 1, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Donna Jean Headley, a 64-year-old Burley resident, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Juan Quintanilla Sr., a 90-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
John Charles “Chuck” Jones, a 72-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Nadine Hall, an 83-year-old former Heyburn resident, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Aspen Valley Senior Living in Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Martin Ray Thurston, 70 of Wendell passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Donald Dean Cantrell, 87, of Buhl, passed away Sunday Nov. 1, 2020 at a local care center . Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Irene D. Thieme, 83, of Filer, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
