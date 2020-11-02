Death Notices (copy)

Dorothy Ehlers, 99 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Saturday, October 31,2020 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories or condolences as well as to find additional information, may do so on Dorothy’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalley.funeral home.com.

Mel Magnelli, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Arthur "Art" Chandler, 91, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ronald W. Swier, 80, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.