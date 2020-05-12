Death Notices (copy)

Manuel Jasso, Sr., 91 of Twin Falls, passed away May 8, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Donald Ross Meyer, 47 of Jerome, passed away May 7, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Harmon LeRoy Fleenor, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away May 10, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Daryl R Patterson, 60 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Samuel Esposito, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, May 12, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Billy Leroy Reed, 85 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Manuel Rodriguez Guerrero, 57 of Twin Falls Idaho, passed away quietly at his home May 9,2020. Surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends may call on Thursday May 14, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls. Rosary to be held at 1:30 PM at St. Edwards Catholic Church on Friday May 15, 2020. Funeral Mass will follow at 2 pm. Arrangements under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Amrita Chhetri, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at her home, May 10, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Friends may call on Thursday May 14, 2020 from Noon to 1 PM at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home , 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls. Graveside services at Sunset Memorial Park to follow at 1 PM. Services under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Thern H. Ward, 70, of Elba passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Cassia Regional Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Marguerite Fae Benson Whitaker, a 77-year-old resident of St. George, Utah, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.