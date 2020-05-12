Death Notices (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Manuel Jasso, Sr., 91 of Twin Falls, passed away May 8, 2020 at his home in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Donald Ross Meyer, 47 of Jerome, passed away May 7, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Harmon LeRoy Fleenor, 92 of Twin Falls, passed away May 10, 2020 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Daryl R Patterson, 60 of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Samuel Esposito, an 83-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Monday, May 12, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Billy Leroy Reed, 85 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.