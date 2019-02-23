Try 1 month for 99¢

Virginia June Tolman, a 96-year-old resident of Murtaugh, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Murtaugh Ward, 23709 Hwy. 30. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

