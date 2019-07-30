Dennis Lisle, age 60, of King Hill, passed away following an illness on July 27, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.
Jesus DeLuna, 93, of Rupert, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, of Rupert.
Mary A. Combes, 100, of Twin Falls, passed away on Saturday July 27, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lorinda Emma Stevens, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away July 27, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Steven S. Gause, 61, of Filer, died July 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Edwin Prescott, 75, of Jerome, died July 28, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Warren E. Smith, 90, of Boise, formally of Twin Falls, passed away July 28, 2019. Private services will be held at a later date. www.bowmanfuneral.com
Laureta Freeman, 85, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Funeral services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
Annalou Posey, 94, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on July 30, 2019 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Wayne J. Ottersberg, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
