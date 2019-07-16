Dee Alan Pendergraft, 75, of Hollister passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dorothy “Dottie” Elaine Trueworthy, 85, of Burley, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Highland Estates in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Joann Bagby, 74, Caldwell, died Saturday, July 13, 2019. Arrangements in the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel.
Walter Silva, 39, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
