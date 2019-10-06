{{featured_button_text}}

William Bert Kyes, 89, a resident of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his residence in Bellevue. No services will be held at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Death Notice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Events

Tags

Load comments