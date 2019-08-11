Lois Lyle, 96, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on August 11, 2019 at the Twin Falls Care Center under the loving care of her family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
