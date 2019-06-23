{{featured_button_text}}

Darlene Evers, 91, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

