Julia Lynne Gooch, 54, a resident of Boise, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

