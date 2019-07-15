{{featured_button_text}}

Virginia Thrall, 75, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. A gathering for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Virginia’s home in Heyburn. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

