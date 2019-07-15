Virginia Thrall, 75, of Heyburn, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. A gathering for family and friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Virginia’s home in Heyburn. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Other
Ad Vault
- Updated
Other
Other
Sale
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.