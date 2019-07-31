Janett M. Wells, 82, of Twin Falls, died, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Doris M. (Boyer) Gridley, 95, of Hagerman, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Gooding. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Maxine Price Taylor, 91, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
