John William Kincade, an 81-year-old resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Heyburn, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

