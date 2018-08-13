Gloria Jean Conners, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 12, with family at her side. To respect her wishes there will not be a memorial service.
LaDonna Marie Wilkins, 90, a resident of Bliss/Hagerman, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018 at Stonebridge Assisted Living in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Ancie Wanda Bell, 82, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
David Lawrence Henderson, 70, of Twin Falls passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at his home in Twin Falls. At David’s request there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Gayle Darlene Pratt, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on August 12, 2018 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Judith A. Johnson, 79, of Dietrich, died Saturday, August 11, 2018 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Olga Stalley, 83, of West Haven, Utah formerly of Rupert passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018 at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
David Ray Montgomery, 67, of Filer, passed away August 8, 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Earl Eugene Leonard, 66, of Nampa and formerly of the Magic Valley died Saturday, August 11, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.
Byron K. Lyons, 61, of Twin Falls, died Friday, August 10, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
